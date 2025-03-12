Starch Madness exciting but stressful for Montana, Montana State family members

BOISE, Idaho — The Montana and Montana State men’s and women’s basketball teams continue to find success at the Big Sky Conference tournaments.

And their fans are turning Boise into Cat-Griz South.

“Oh, it's so exciting," said Alina Chirrick, who, as the mother of Montana State freshman Taylee Chirrick, is attending the tournament for the first time. "We didn't know what to expect, and Boise is wonderful. The fans are incredible. It makes it just so much fun. It's a fun atmosphere.”

“I think this venue (Idaho Central Arena) has become great," said Dawn Deden, whose daughter Lexi is a senior for the Bobcats. "A couple years ago when we were here and we got to have the men and the women win, what a fun event. And it couldn't be better.”

Montana and Montana State fans have had plenty to cheer about at the Big Sky tournaments — but that doesn’t mean it’s been a stress-free vacation.

“I was literally trying to get ready this morning and my hands were shaking, so it's very nerve-racking," Dawn Deden said.

“I get so nervous before the game," echoed Rick Chirrick, Taylee's dad. "Oh, yeah, I've been real nervous. But (the Bobcats) made it easy because they jumped out (to big leads) real quick both games — 19 to nothing, 10 to nothing. It's been nice.”

Paige Bartsch, the twin sister of Montana senior Dani Bartsch, had a different experience Tuesday. She didn't arrive to the arena until the Lady Griz were already in progress in their semifinal game against Northern Arizona.

“I came in and we were down by 10 and I was a little nervous, but I didn't lose hope," Paige said with a laugh. "And then they just kept pulling back one (point) at a time. And that whole fourth quarter, my heart was racing.”

Montana rallied past Northern Arizona in that game, advancing to the championship game to play the rival Bobcats.

“This is the stuff you dream up, and this is why you play in your backyard and you just keep pushing and hope that you get this," Dawn Deden said. "You got to be lucky and good.”

For Paige Bartsch, who lives locally as a member of the Boise State volleyball team, it’s an opportunity for her to share her city with her friends and family from back home.

“Montana is obviously my roots, so it's awesome to have my people here," said Paige, who graduated from Capital High School in Helena. "And it couldn't have worked out better. I mean, having my family come here each year has been awesome.”

And you can bet Paige is going to bring a big cheering section for the championship.

“I'm going to invite everybody I know, my team. I don't know, I'm so excited," Paige said. "This game always excites me. I love the rivalry that the Cats and Griz have, so it's very fun.”

