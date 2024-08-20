Watch Now
College

Actions

Sports Extra: 2024 college football preview

Posted
and last updated

The 2024 college football season is just around the corner, and expectations are again high for Montana, Montana State and teams from the Frontier Conference.

Watch "Sports Extra: 2024 college football preview" in the above video to hear from the Bobcats, Grizzlies and Montana's five Frontier teams — Montana Western, Montana Tech, Carroll College, Rocky Mountain College and MSU-Northern — to get ready for kickoff.

(Note: "Sports Extra: 2024 college football preview" originally aired on Saturday, Aug. 17.)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state