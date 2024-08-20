The 2024 college football season is just around the corner, and expectations are again high for Montana, Montana State and teams from the Frontier Conference.

Watch "Sports Extra: 2024 college football preview" in the above video to hear from the Bobcats, Grizzlies and Montana's five Frontier teams — Montana Western, Montana Tech, Carroll College, Rocky Mountain College and MSU-Northern — to get ready for kickoff.

(Note: "Sports Extra: 2024 college football preview" originally aired on Saturday, Aug. 17.)