Rocky Mountain College football player injured in shooting; SWAT incident related

BILLINGS — A Sunday SWAT activation on the 1400 block of Sourdough Lane was related to an early Saturday morning shooting, Billings police say, as officers took people into custody for questioning.

BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said as of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made related to the shooting that occurred on the 900 block of Poly Drive and sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MTN News confirmed that man is Chandler Stalcup, a freshman at Rocky Mountain College and a defensive lineman for the Battlin' Bears football team. According to the team roster, Stalcup is originally from Crystal River, Florida.

Rocky Mountain College

Saturday afternoon Rocky Mountain announced all athletic contests would be postponed until further notice. It is not confirmed if that is in relation to the shooting.

Neighbors of the 1490 Sourdough Lane triplex apartment describe the residents as quiet. Matthew Callahan, who lives down the road, watched police enter apartment C in the complex.

Courtesy photo

"You could hear the flash bangs go off and glass breaking. And officers getting ready to go into the house and just lots of bangs and sirens,” Callahan said on Sunday. “They were talking about they had a warrant, a search warrant to come into the house and enter the premises, and that’s when they started busting out the windows and making entry.”

Callahan saw several people taken into custody after police entered the residence.

Q2 News Matthew Callahan

“So, we watched one kid get pulled out first, and then there was a few more that followed. I think they were three males, one female at the end,” Callahan said. “It looked like they were anywhere from like sixteen to twenty. They were all really young.”