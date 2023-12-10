Rocky men win double OT thriller at MSU Billings, sweep Rimrock Rivalry

The Rocky Mountain College men continue their winning ways.

The Battlin' Bears got two free throws from Maxim Stephens with 1.9 seconds remaining to defeat Montana State Billings in double overtime at Alterowitz Gymnasium on Saturday night, 97-95, and sweep this year's Rimrock Rivalry series between the teams.

Rocky built a 14-point cushion, 38-24, late in the second half, but the Yellowjackets closed the half on a 14-2 run and eventually took the lead early in the second half. Rocky then led by five with less than 90 seconds to play, but a baseline jumper by Zharon Richmond and a 3-pointer by Jalen Tot forced overtime.

Rocky led 87-82 in the first overtime session before Richmond scored down low again and then Famous Left Hand tied the game from beyond the arc.

With the game tied at 95, Rocky's Cade Tyson got a steal and called timeout with 27.2 seconds on the clock, giving the Bears the game's final possesion. After Jesse Owens missed a potential game-winning shot, Stephens grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled on the putback.

Stephens amassed 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead Rocky, while Tyson scored 16 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting. Richmond had 27 points to lead the Jackets.

MSUB 69, Rocky 46 (Women)

Kola Bad Bear's 21-point, 12-rebound double-double powered the MSUB women to a win over Rocky in the nightcap, 69-46.

The Jackets led by just three at the half but out-scored the Bears by 20 in the second half, sparked by a 13-4 run to open the third quarter. MSUB held Rocky to 18-of-60 shooting, including 3 for 17 from 3-point land.

Aspen Giese joined Bad Bear in double figures with 13 points, while Gracee Lekvold led Rocky with 15.

The victory gives MSUB a season sweep of Rocky in the Rimrock Rivalry.