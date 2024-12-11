Rimrock Rivalry: Hot shooting lifts MSU Billings men over Rocky Mountain College

BILLINGS — Jalen Tot scored 24 points and Brendon Johnson added 20 as Montana State Billings won a Rimrock Rivalry rematch over crosstown foe Rocky Mountain College 93-83 on Tuesday at the Fortin Center.

Tot, the reigning NCAA Division II West Region player of the year, also added eight rebounds and four assists as the Yellowjackets avenged an 89-81 loss to Rocky in their first matchup on Nov. 13.

Famous Lefthand added 19 points for MSUB, which shot 46.9% from the floor and hit 13 of 31 3-pointers. Lefthand made 5 of 11 3s. Tot hit 4 of 11 and Johnson made 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Laylon Lee had a big game for the Battlin' Bears, scoring 26 points (on 7-of-11 shooting) with17 rebounds, both game highs. Jesse Owens added 18 points, but Rocky shot just 38.8% and made only 6 of 27 3-point tries.

MSU Billings has now won five consecutive games. The Jackets will visit No. 13-ranked Minot State on Saturday.

Rocky will next travel to the Cactus Classic in Phoenix, beginning with a game against Ottawa (Ariz.) on Saturday.

