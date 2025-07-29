RBs Eli Gillman of Montana, Adam Jones of Montana State on preseason Walter Payton Award watch list

BILLINGS — Running backs Eli Gillman from Montana and Adam Jones of Montana State on Tuesday were named to the Stats Perform preseason watch list for the 2025 Walter Payton Award.

The award is given to the most outstanding offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision at the end of the season. MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott was last year's winner.

Jones, an incoming sophomore out of Missoula Sentinel, was named Big Sky Conference freshman of the year in 2024 after rushing for 1,172 yard and 14 touchdowns last season — both MSU freshman records. He was a Jerry Rice Award finalist last season for FCS freshman of the year.

Jones enters the 2025 campaign as the Big Sky's preseason offensive MVP.

Gillman, a junior from Dassel, Minn., ranks fifth in Montana program history with 28 rushing touchdowns and seventh with 2,137 rushing yards. He rushed for 1,104 yards as a sophomore in 2024. Gillman won the Jerry Rice Award at the end of the 2023 season when he rushed for 968 yards.

Gillman, like Jones, was named to the Big Sky's preseason all-conference team ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Jones and Gillman are two of 30 players named to the initial Walter Payton Award watch list by Stats Perform.

It has been 20 years since a running back won the Payton (Colgate's Jamal Branch in 2003), and only one non-quarterback has won the award since 2004 (Eastern Washington WR Cooper Cupp in 2015).

Following is the list of the 30 names on the preseason watch list for 2025:

Quarterbacks

Aidan Bouman, South Dakota, R-Sr., 6-5, 225

Jaden Craig, Harvard, Sr., 6-2, 215

Quincy Crittendon, Samford, Sr., 5-11, 200

Taron Dickens, Western Carolina, R-So., 5-11, 180

Victor Gabalis, Tarleton State, Sr., 6-3, 210

Ethan Greenwood, LIU, R-Jr., 6-0, 193

JaCobian Morgan, Jackson State, Grad, 6-4, 227

Derek Robertson, Monmouth, R-Sr., 6-2, 200

Ralph Rucker IV, Bucknell, Fifth Year, 6-0, 210

Sam Vidlak, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-1, 207

Running backs

Mari Adams, Davidson, Sr., 5-11, 210

David Avit, Villanova, So., 6-0, 220

Jamar Curtis, Sacramento State, Sr., 5-8, 169

Roland Dempster, Stony Brook, R-Sr., 6-0, 225

Eli Gillman, Montana, R-Jr., 6-0, 208

Steve Hall, Lindenwood, So., 5-9, 195

Elijah Howard, Central Connecticut State, Sr., 5-11, 176

Adam Jones, Montana State, R-So., 6-1, 200

Kevon King, Norfolk State, Sr., 5-11, 200

Julius Loughridge, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-0, 215

Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota, R-Jr., 5-10, 205

Travis Terrell, Jackson State, So., 5-8, 165

Wenkers Wright, Illinois State, Sr., 6-1, 205

Wide receivers

Marquis Buchanan, Rhode Island, R-So., 6-4, 175

Kylon Harris, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 5-11, 160

Bryce Lance, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-3, 209

Samuel Musungu, Cornell, Jr., 6-1, 192

Treyvhon Saunders, Colgate, Sr., 5-10, 190

Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State, Sr., 6-3, 205

Jalen Walthall, UIW, R-Sr., 6-2, 180

