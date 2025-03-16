Providence wrestler Erin Hikiji wins NAIA national championship

(Editor's note: Providence Athletic release.)

PARK CITY, Kansas — The University of Providence women's wrestling program had three athletes compete on the final day of the NAIA national championships Saturday.

Erin Hikiji was the highlight for the Argos as she dominated her way through the bracket to claim her first career NAIA national championship at 103 pounds.

Hikiji defeated Judy Sandoval 10-0 in the semifinals before defeating Alexis Miller 8-2 in the championship match. Hikiji finished her season 30-1.

"We couldn't be more excited for Erin," coach Matt Atwood said. "Most can't comprehend the work and discipline required to do what she just did. Wrestling is an extremely demanding sport, national champions have to live and breathe wrestling almost every moment of their day to day lives. So happy she achieved this milestone."

Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp finished as a national runner-up. She defeated Reagen Gallaway 12-3 to advance to the championship at 138 where she fell to Zaynah Mcbryde. Estrella-Beauchamp finished her season 25-5 .

Paige Morales went 2-1 on the final day of the championships, falling in the semifinals to Stefana Jelacic but defeating Alexsys Jacquez 11-0 and Tehani Soares 10-0 to finish in third place at 110 pounds. Morales finished her season 32-4.

