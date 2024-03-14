Pop quiz: MSU-Billings men, women reveal fun knowledge on each other’s title season

BILLINGS - Basketball at Montana State University Billings is so promising this year that both the men and women won regular season conference championships for the first time ever. In years past, they had won separately but never together in a same season.

Both Yellowjacket teams have also qualified and advanced to the NCAA D2 West Regional Tournament opening Friday in Los Angeles. Ironically, both will also face Chico State with the third-seeded men tipping at 1 p.m. (MDT) and the fourth-seeded women at 8:30 p.m. (MDT).

MTN Sports' Scott Breen tossed a fun pop quiz at players from each side wondering how much they know about the other during this unprecedented run. Their answers are revealed in the video above.