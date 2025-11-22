High School College More Sports Watch Now
Photos: Montana State edges Montana in 124th Brawl of the Wild

Photos from the 124th Brawl of the Wild football game between Montana and Montana State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

Photos: Montana State edges Montana in 124th Brawl of the Wild

Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Kellen Detrick (47) celebrates making a tackle during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) makes a touchdown during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Cassie Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Tanner Huff (29) makes a tackle during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Cassie Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Kade Cutler (30) makes a tackle during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Cassie Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Cassie Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Cassie Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Hunter Peck (56) makes a tackle during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Cassie Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Drew Deck (2) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Cassie Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana graduate student Dillon Botner (60) warms up before the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Cassie Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior TJ Rausch (10) makes as tackle during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Cassie Evans / For MTN Sports
Montana State defensive back Caden Dowler returns an interception for a touchdown during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Julius Davis (32) runs the ball during the game against University of Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) makes a touchdown during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) makes a touchdown during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
University of Montana graduate student Evan Shafer (84) prays before the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players pray before the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players pray before the game against University of Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Tanner Huff (29) runs out before the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana graduate student Dillon Botner (60) warms up before the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players pray before the game against University of Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Jake Mason (57) goes for a tackle during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Kellen Detrick (47) celebrates a tackleCasandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Drew Deck (2) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a run during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr (21) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior TJ Rausch (10) makes as tackle during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Drew Deck (2) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Hunter Peck (56) makes a tackle during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Drew Deck (2) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Tanner Huff (29) makes a tackle during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Kade Cutler (30) makes a tackle during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Drew Deck (2) celebrates a run during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) throws the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Kenzel Lawler (8) goes for a tackle during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs the ball during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl fo the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Tanner Huff (29) runs out before the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
Players celebrate during the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) makes a touchdown during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) makes a touchdown during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Elijawah Tolbert (11) makes a tackle during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025. Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports
