Photos: Montana State Bobcats survive Montana Lady Griz in Brawl of the Wild

Photos from the women's basketball game between Montana and Montana State at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

Photos: Montana State Bobcats survive Montana Lady Griz in Brawl of the Wild

Montana and Montana State play in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State play in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State play in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State play in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State play in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State play in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State play in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State play in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana's Macy Donarski (1) dribbles against Montana State in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana's Izabella Zingaro (13) puts up a shot against Montana State in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana and Montana State play in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana's Mack Konig (2) shoots a 3-pointer against Montana State in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Dylan Philip dribbles against Montana in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana's Mack Konig (2) looks for room against Montana State's Dylan Philip during the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Esmeralda Morales surveys the court against Montana in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana's Dani Bartsch (40) and Montana State's Taylee Chirrick fight for a rebound in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Katelynn Martin shoots a 3-pointer against Montana in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Taylor Janssen puts up a shot against Montana in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana's Avery Waddington (10) and Montana State's Taylee Chirrick battle for a loose ball in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Ella Johnson dribbles against Montana in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Taylee Chirrick goes up for a shot against Montana in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Marah Dykstra goes up for a shot against Montana in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana acting head coach Nate Harris talks to the Lady Griz during a timeout against Montana State in the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
