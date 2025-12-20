High School College More Sports Watch Now
College

Photos: Montana State beats Montana in historic playoff meeting

Photos from the FCS semifinal football game between Montana and Montana State at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Adam Jones Montana State running back Adam Jones celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Keali'i Ah Yat Montana quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat gestures after scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana State on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Justin Lamson Montana State's Justin Lamson celebrates scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana at Montana State Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Montana State Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos: Montana State beats Montana in historic playoff meeting

close-gallery
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Adam Jones
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Keali'i Ah Yat
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Justin Lamson
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana at Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State
  • Montana vs. Montana State

Share

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State running back Adam Jones celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat gestures after scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana State on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Justin Lamson celebrates scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next