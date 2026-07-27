Photos: Media day at the 2026 Big Sky Kickoff
Photos from media day at the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports