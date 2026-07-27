Photos: Media day at the 2026 Big Sky Kickoff

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next