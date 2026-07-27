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Photos: Media day at the 2026 Big Sky Kickoff

Photos from media day at the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.

DSC_9325.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9307.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9308.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9310.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9314.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9318.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9319.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9321.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9327.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9333.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9336.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9363.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9304.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9375.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9382.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9391.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9396.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Photos: Media day at the 2026 Big Sky Kickoff

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Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players meet with the media during the Big Sky Kickoff at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash., on Monday, July 27, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
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