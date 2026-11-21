Photos: 2026 Brawl of the Wild between No. 2 Montana State and No. 8 Montana

One of Montana's biggest sports rivalries returned to Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, November 21, 2026, as the Montana State Bobcats hosted the Montana Grizzlies for the annual Brawl of the Wild.

From hard-hitting plays and sideline reactions to the energy of the crowd, take a look at the sights and moments captured during this year's Cat-Griz showdown.