Photos: Big Sky Conference youth football clinic in Spokane

Montana's Keelan White smiles during the annual youth football clinic at the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Portand State's Kennedy Freeman stretches during the annual youth football clinic at the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

The annual youth football clinic at the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane, Wash., was held on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Montana linebacker Ryan Tirrell leads and instruction during the annual youth football clinic at the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Idaho's Tommy McCormick leads a drill during the annual youth football clinic at the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Cal Poly's Giancarlo Woods instructs players at the annual youth football clinic at the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

UC Davis' Lan Larison leads a drill during the annual youth football clinic at the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Montana's Keelan White leads a drill during the annual youth football clinic at the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Assciate commissioner Jon Kasper huddles with participants during the annual youth football clinic at the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

