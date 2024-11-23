Photos: 123rd Brawl of the Wild

Share Facebook

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott hands the ball to Scottre Humphrey during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Zac Crews warms up prior to the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana coach Bobby Hauck walks on the field prior to the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State runs onto the field prior to the start of the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Tommy Mellott and Montana State run onto the field prior to the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Julius Davis fights for yards during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State running back Julius Davis cuts up the field during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Ronald Jackson Jr. (2) and Jaxon Lee (25) help bring down Montana State's Julius Davis during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State running back Adam Jones looks for a hole during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State running back Adam Jones fights for yards during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Julius Davis is hit by Montana linebacker Ryan Tirrell during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott runs with the ball during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State running back Julius Davis breaks through a hole during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana's defense makes a tackle on Montana State running back Adam Jones during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott scores a first-quarter touchdown during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State fans cheer during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State fans cheer during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana quarterback Logan Fife drops back to pass during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana running back Eli Gillman churns out yards during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana quarterback Logan Fife drops back to pass during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana quarterback Logan Fife sets to throw during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State cheerleaders cheer during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State safey Rylan Orrt (26) and linebacker Neil Daily (19) prepare for a snap during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State Paul Brott (96) and McCade O'Reilly (43) wrap up Montana running back Nick Ostmo during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana's Xavier Harris looks for a running lane during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana's Xavier Harris looks to make a move on Montana State's McCade O'Reilly during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's McCade O'Reilly knocks Montana's Xavier Harris out of bounds during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State fans cheer during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State fans cheer during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana quarterback Logan Fife releases the ball before being hit by Montana State's Rylan Ortt during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State coach Brent Vigen looks on during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State offensive lineman Marcus Wehr blocks during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott looks to pass during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Rohan Jones hauls in a touchdown pass during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State coach Brent Vigen smiles from the sideline during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State fans cheer during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana quarterback Logan Fife looks to pass during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana quarterback Logan Fife loads up a pass during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana's Junior Bergen follows the ball in the air during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana's Nick Ostmo fights for yards during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana running back Nick Ostmo finds a lane during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Zac Crews (36) celebrates a stop during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana linebacker Ryan Tirrell (44) and safety Ryder Meyer prepare for a snap during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana linebacker Ryan Tirrell eyes the offensive backfield during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana defensive lineman Henry Nuce applies pressure to Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana coach Bobby Hauck and his nephew, linebacker Ryan Tirrell, speak on the sideline during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott looks to throw a pass during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Myles Sansted kicks a field goal during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV rushes the passer during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State defensive lineman Paul Brott sacks Montana quarterback Logan Fife during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Taco Dowler runs down the field during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana's Erik Barker tackles Montana State's Taco Dowler during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott looks to elude Montana linebacker Ryan Tirrell during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana cornerback Trevin Gradney reacts during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State play in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State play in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State running back Adam Jones looks to evade Montana's Ryder Meyer during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Adam Jones tries to fight for yards during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Neil Daily gestures during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State fans cheer during the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana coach Bobby Hauck, left, and Montana State coach Brent Vigen shake hands following the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcats Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State celebrates its 34-11 victory over Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State celebrates its 34-11 victory over rival Montana following the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State celebrates a 34-11 victory over rival Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State celebrates its 34-11 victory over Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State celebrates its 34-11 victory over Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State celebrates its 34-11 victory over Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State celebrates its 34-11 victory over Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State celebrates with the Great Divide Trophy after a 34-11 victory over Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State celebrates its 34-11 victory over Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State celebrates its 34-11 victory over Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State celebrates its 34-11 victory over Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State celebrates its 34-11 victory over Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State celebrates its 34-11 victory over Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Paul Brott holds the Big Sky Conference championship trophy after a 34-11 victory over Montana in the 123rd Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

