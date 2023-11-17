On campus: Revealing fun facts on Cats, Griz players

MISSOUL — All week MTN Sports has been delivering story lines, coach speak, player speak, Xs and Os in the countdown to Saturday's kickoff between No. 4 Montana State and No. 3 Montana. Now, in the video above, we lighten the mood revealing fun facts you may not know about players from each side.

The 122nd showdown at Washington-Grizzly Stadium will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates: KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KBZK in Bozeman, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and Kalispell.

Coverage begins at 11 a.m. with the Big Sky Showdown pregame show.