On campus: No. 2 MSU at No. 9 Idaho; Vandals' Jason Eck implores Kibbie Dome fans to bring noise

MOSCOW, Idaho — Saturday marks Montana State's first and only indoor game of the regular season and its second straight top-10 FCS showdown as the No. 2-ranked Bobcats visit No. 9 Idaho.

The biggest question may be whether Idaho can slow MSU's nation-leading FCS offense in scoring and rushing as Vandals head coach Jason Eck has implored Idaho fans to bring deafening noise to the Kibbie Dome.

Montana Sports preview's Saturday's game in the video above.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mountain time on the Montana Television Network.