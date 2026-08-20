Northern Arizona 1st, Montana State 2nd in Big Sky Conference preseason cross country polls

FARMINGTON, Utah — As the Big Sky enters a new era with 11 full-time member institutions, the conference office has released the results of its 2026 preseason men’s and women’s cross country coaches’ polls, which has tabbed the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks as favorites going into the season.

These polls were voted on by the league’s head coaches, and coaches were permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Lumberjack men have claimed five consecutive team titles dating back to 2021 and nine of the last 10 with the only team breaking up that streak being Southern Utah (2020). Additionally, they’ve claimed 10 consecutive individual titles with eight different student-athletes claiming the league’s top spot over that time span.

Last season the Lumberjacks scored just 20 points en route to a Big Sky title, led by Colin Sahlman, who went on to win a trio of individual national championships on the track. At the national championship, Northern Arizona finished in eighth place.

NAU received nine of the available first-place votes. Montana State was voted second on the men’s side, while Weber State was picked third. Southern Utah was slotted fourth in its first season back in the Big Sky Conference since 2021.

On the women’s side, the Lumberjacks hold a longer team title streak, winning seven in a row dating back to 2019. They’ve also won nine of the previous 10 titles, with Southern Utah taking one home in 2018. The NAU women have claimed six consecutive individual titles, with four different student-athletes sitting atop the Big Sky at different points.

The Lumberjack women scored just 16 points at the 2025 Big Sky Championships, led by individual champion Hayley Burns, who is set to return this season. They also finished in eighth place at the national championship meet last season.

NAU received nine of the available first-place votes. Montana State was selected second, while Weber State was picked third. Southern Utah was also slotted in fourth on the women’s side.

The projected order of NAU, MSU, WSU and SUU was consistent across both polls.

Cross country seasons across the Big Sky Conference will begin the first week of September.

2026 Men’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll



Northern Arizona (9) – 118 Montana State – 98 Weber State (1) – 97 Southern Utah – 85 Idaho State – 64 Montana – 62 Idaho – 61 Utah Tech (1) – 48 Eastern Washington – 46 Portland State – 24 Northern Colorado – 23

2026 Women’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll



Northern Arizona (9) – 118 Montana State (1) – 100 Weber State – 96 Southern Utah – 82 Idaho – 74 Idaho State – 65 Utah Tech (1) – 60 Eastern Washington – 43 Northern Colorado – 36 Montana – 28 Portland State – 24

Coaches are permitted to vote for their own team(s)

( ) – Designates First-Place Vote(s)