North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz leaving after FCS playoffs

North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz is leaving the Bison for an assistant coaching job at USC, multiple outlets reported on Sunday afternoon.

Entz, who has been the head coach of the FCS powerhouse Bison since 2019, will continue coaching the Bison through the FCS playoffs, which includes Saturday's semifinal game at No. 2 Montana with a trip to the national championship game in Frisco, Texas, on the line.

NDSU made the official announcement on Sunday after reports from the Fargo Forum and WDAY-TV in Fargo, North Dakota, first reported Entz was leaving NDSU to take an assistant coaching job at USC in the FBS. Later, the reports confirmed that Entz was hired to be the linebackers coach for the Trojans, and USC is set to join the Big 10 Conference next August.

In five seasons as head coach at NDSU, Entz has led the Bison to a 60-10 record and a pair of national championships in 2019 and in 2021, the latter of which NDSU defeated Montana State for the title.

Entz has been at NDSU since 2014 when he was hired as the program's defensive coordinator. In his career in Fargo, Entz has been part of six national championship teams.

NDSU (11-3) and Montana (12-1) will square off at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. It'll be the 10th meeting between the two FCS bluebloods with NDSU holding a 5-4 advantage overall and a 2-0 record against the Grizzlies in postseason meetings. However, Saturday's game will be the first time the two programs have met in Missoula for a playoff game.

