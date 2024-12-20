No. 3 Montana State Billings women, now 13-2, leave Las Vegas tourney on surge

LAS VEGAS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team ended its non-conference schedule Friday with another victory over a ranked opponent.

The Kevin Woodin-coached Yellowjackets, themselves ranked No. 3 in the WBCA's NCAA Division II top 25 poll, toppled No. 7 Lubbock Christian 71-58 at the at the Holiday Hoops Classic. It was MSUB's second straight victory over a ranked foe; the Jackets beat No. 16-ranked UT Tyler 57-52 on Friday.

Against Lubbock Christian, MSUB guard Aspen Giese continued her hot streak. The Fort Benton product had a team-high 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting with four 3-pointers to pace the Yellowjackets.

Forward Dyauni Boyce of Winifred added 15 points while Billings West alum Layla Bauman came off the bench to score 14 points and also hit four 3s.

Giese scored 11 points in the win over UT Tyler, and has now scored in double figures in five consecutive games. Giese has twice been named Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week this season, most recently on Dec. 16.

Giese is now averaging 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. Boyce is the team's leading scorer (14.2 ppg) and is No. 2 in rebounds (6.2 rpg). Guard Kortney Nelson of Scobey is the team's top rebounder at 6.3 per game.

The Yellowjackets closed their non-league schedule with a 13-2 record, with their only losses coming against now-No. 1-ranked Grand Valley State at home on Nov. 2 (69-52) and against No. 23 Cal Poly Pomona at the Holiday Hoops Classic on Tuesday (72-69).

MSU Billings next returns to the court on Jan. 4 when it begins its GNAC schedule against Seattle Pacific at Alterowitz Gymnasium in Billings.

