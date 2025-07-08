New contract keeps commissioner Tom Wistrcill at Big Sky Conference through 2030

FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill has received a new contract from the league that will keep him in his role through 2030.

The Big Sky announced the five-year deal via press release on Tuesday.

“I am honored to continue leading the Big Sky and am thankful for the leadership of and support from our dedicated presidents’ council,” Wistrcill stated in a press release.

Wistrcill has been commissioner of the Big Sky since 2018, and has also served on the NCAA men's basketball competition committee since 2022 and on the college football officiating board since 2021.

Last month, Wistrcill was appointed vice president of the College Commissioners Association.

“On behalf of my fellow presidents, we are pleased that Tom has committed to our conference for the foreseeable future," stated Scott Green, president of the University of Idaho and current chair of the Big Sky presidents’ council.

Wistrcill has more than 30 years experience in college athletes, having previously served as athletic director at Akron, and also worked in athletic departments at Minnesota and Wisconsin. Prior to coming to the Big Sky, Wistrcill spent three-plus years as a senior vice president at Learfield.

Though the Big Sky is losing Sacramento State with its intention to withdraw from the league effective June 30, 2026, the conference recently announced the addition of both Southern Utah and Utah Tech as full members beginning July 1, 2026.

The annual Big Sky Kickoff media days begin Saturday, July 19 and run through Monday, July 21, at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash.

