MTN Sports to air 'Championship Chase' Thursday to preview Montana and Montana State's FCS playoffs path

Montana State and Montana are set to join the FCS playoffs this week.

After sitting idle through last week's first round, the No. 2-seeded Bobcats will host Yale and the third-seeded Grizzlies will host South Dakota State. Both second-round games kick off at noon Saturday.

To get ready for the postseason, join us for "Championship Chase: Montana and Montana State FCS Playoffs Preview Show" at 6 p.m. Thursday. The 30-minute special will air on CBS affiliates across Montana — KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley.

MTN Sports will look at the FCS playoff bracket, preview the upcoming games, highlight some of the key players and break down the opponents. Yale, playing in the FCS playoffs for the first time, advanced to the second round with a 43-42 come-from-behind win over Youngstown State in the first round, while perennial power South Dakota State rolled to a 41-3 win over New Hampshire in the first round.

MTN Sports' Scott Breen hosts "Championship Chase" at 6 p.m. Thursday and is joined on the show by reporters Kyle Hansen, Grace Lawrence, Luke Shelton and Tom Wylie.