MSU Billings women receive at-large bid for NCAA Division II West Regional

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team received an at-large bid Sunday for the NCAA Division II West Regional tournament.

No. 5 seed MSUB (25-7) will face Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival and No. 4 seed Alaska Anchorage (27-4). Anchorage won the GNAC postseason tournament. The Yellowjackets were eliminated in the semifinals with a loss to Saint Martin's.

GNAC member Central Washington (21-7) is also headed to the regional championship as the No. 6 seed, where it will face No. 3 seed Point Loma.

Earning the No. 1 seed and hosting privileges for next week’s regional championship event was Cal State Dominguez Hills, which went 31-1 during the 2024-25 regular season. The complete schedule for the regional championship tournament will be released in the coming days.

