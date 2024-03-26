MSU Billings' Luke Fennelly earns NCAA Division II West Region coach of the year honors

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' Luke Fennelly was named NCAA Division II West Region coach of the year on Monday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA D-II.

In his first season as head coach, Fennelly led the Yellowjackets to a 20-10 overall record and a 14-4 mark in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, which included winning the GNAC regular-season title.

After the conference season, Fennelly was named GNAC coach of the year, becoming the fourth coach in conference history to receive the award in their first season.

"I'm extremely grateful to receive this award," Fennelly stated in a MSUB release. "There are a ton of great programs and coaches in the West Region so, this is a complete honor.

"I just want to thank a special group of players, the coaching staff, trainers, SID's, and the rest of the Yellowjacket Athletic Department. Without them, none of this would be possible."

Additionally, MSUB guard Jalen Tot was named to the All-District West second team by the NABC. Tot was previously named West Region player of the year by the NCAA D-II/Conference Commissioners Association.