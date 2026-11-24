MISSOULA — Defensive linemen Tyler King of Montana and Zac Crews of Montana State are among the 30 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, Stats Perform announced Tuesday.

The Buck Buchanan Award annually recognizes the national defensive player of the year in the FCS.

View all 30 finalists here.

King, a senior transfer from Central Washington in his first season at Montana, leads the Big Sky Conference in sacks and is top 16 in the FCS with 9.5 on the season, nine of which have been solo stops. He’s also logged 34 tackles (19 solo), one QB hurry and one forced fumble.

King has had at least one sack in six games this season and three games with two or more. He's also logged a sack in four of UM's last six games.

Crews, a fifth-year Bobcat from Missoula, has six sacks, nine tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 12 games this season. He also has 43 tackles (27 solo) to go with three more quarterback hurries and five pass breakups.

Crews is a captain on the top defense in the Big Sky. The Bobcats rank first in the conference in scoring defense (19.4 points per game), total defense (353.2 yards per game) and rush defense (114.3 yards per game).

Idaho State defensive end Trehsyn Fesili is the only other Big Sky Conference player among the finalists. Fesili, a freshman, has 64 tackles (24 solo) on the season, including eight sacks and 11 tackles-for-loss. He also has five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

The Buck Buchanan Award, first presented in 1995, is one of six to comprise the Stats Perform FCS National Awards. The others are the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year), Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award and HBCU National Player of the Year.