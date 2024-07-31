Watch Now
Montana's Riley Wilson, Montana State's Brody Grebe on Buck Buchanan Award watch list

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana linebacker Riley Wilson is pictured during a game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.
MISSOULA — Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe and Montana linebacker Riley Wilson have been named to the preseason watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, Stats Perform announced Wednesday.

The Buck Buchanan Award annually honors the national defensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.

Grebe, a 6-foot-2, 248-pound senior from Melstone, is coming off a 2023 season in which he recorded 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He finished with 50 total tackles, three forced fumbles and six quarterback hurries en route to a first-team all-conference selection.

Grebe, a two-time All-American and finalist for the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award, is also the Big Sky Conference's preseason defensive MVP and a preseason All-American.

Cal Poly at Montana State
Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe (10) tries to shed a block against Cal Poly at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 14, 2023.

Wilson has earned preseason all-conference and All-America recognition, as well.

The 6-2, 224-pound junior from Prosper, Texas, led Montana with 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss last season, his first with the Grizzlies. He finished the 2023 season with 53 total tackles.

Terrell Allen of Tennessee State won the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award.

Also from the Big Sky Conference on the Buck Buchanan Award watch list are Cal Poly defensive end Elijah Ponder and UC Davis defensive back Rex Connors. View the complete watch list here.

