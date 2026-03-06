Montana's Money Williams, Montana State's Jed Miller named unanimous 1st-team All-Big Sky

BOISE, Idaho — The Big Sky Conference office released its 2025-26 men’s basketball all-conference teams and individual award winners on Friday, headlined by Portland State’s Terri Miller Jr. being named the league’s MVP.
Portland State, the Big Sky’s regular-season champion, earned two more individual awards along with Miller’s, as Tre-Vaughn Minott was named defensive player of the year and Jase Coburn earned coach of the year honors.
Miller averaged 18.9 points per game for the Vikings, which puts him second in the Big Sky. Minott ended the regular season as the league’s top rebounder, averaging 8.9 boards per contest.
The Vikings finished the regular season 19-10 with a 13-5 record in Big Sky play. PSU claimed the No. 1 overall seed for Starch Madness.
Eastern Washington’s Isaiah Moses was named the league’s newcomer of the year after transferring to the Eagles by way of UC Riverside. He averaged 17.9 points per game for the Eagles this season.
The Idaho Vandals also picked up a pair of individual honors, as Jackson Rasmussen was named freshman of the year and Isaiah Bricker was tabbed the league’s top reserve.
Five players were unanimous selections to the Big Sky’s all-conference first team, as Miller and Moses were joined by Northern Colorado’s Quinn Denker, Montana State’s Jed Miller and Montana’s Money Williams as players to earn that designation.
All awards are voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players.
A full list of honors can be found below.
2025-26 Men’s Basketball Individual Awards
Most Valuable Player: Terri Miller Jr., Portland State
Newcomer of the Year: Isaiah Moses, Eastern Washington
Freshman of the Year: Jackson Rasmussen, Idaho
Defensive Player of the Year: Tre-Vaughn Minott, Portland State
Top Reserve: Isaiah Brickner, Idaho
Coach of the Year: Jase Coburn, Portland State
2025-26 Men’s Basketball All-Conference First Team
Terri Miller Jr., Portland State*
Quinn Denker, Northern Colorado*
Jed Miller, Montana State*
Isaiah Moses, Eastern Washington*
Money Williams, Montana*
Jaylin Henderson, Portland State
Tijan Saine Jr., Weber State
*Unanimous first-team selection
2025-26 Men’s Basketball All-Conference Second Team
Brock Wisne, Northern Colorado
Prophet Johnson, Sacramento State
Alton Hamilton IV, Eastern Washington
Tre-Vaughn Minott, Portland State
Kiree Huie, Eastern Washington
Patrick McMahon, Montana State
2025-26 Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention
Kolton Mitchell, Idaho
Christian King, Montana State
Viljami Vartiainen, Weber State
Te’Jon Sawyer, Montana
2025-26 Men’s Basketball All-Defensive Team
Tre-Vaughn Minott, Portland State (DPOY)
Zach Bloch, Northern Colorado
Evan Otten, Idaho State
Prophet Johnson, Sacramento State
Jeremiah Davis, Montana State