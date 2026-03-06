Montana's Money Williams, Montana State's Jed Miller named unanimous 1st-team All-Big Sky

BOISE, Idaho — The Big Sky Conference office released its 2025-26 men’s basketball all-conference teams and individual award winners on Friday, headlined by Portland State’s Terri Miller Jr. being named the league’s MVP.

Portland State, the Big Sky’s regular-season champion, earned two more individual awards along with Miller’s, as Tre-Vaughn Minott was named defensive player of the year and Jase Coburn earned coach of the year honors.

Miller averaged 18.9 points per game for the Vikings, which puts him second in the Big Sky. Minott ended the regular season as the league’s top rebounder, averaging 8.9 boards per contest.

The Vikings finished the regular season 19-10 with a 13-5 record in Big Sky play. PSU claimed the No. 1 overall seed for Starch Madness.

Eastern Washington’s Isaiah Moses was named the league’s newcomer of the year after transferring to the Eagles by way of UC Riverside. He averaged 17.9 points per game for the Eagles this season.

The Idaho Vandals also picked up a pair of individual honors, as Jackson Rasmussen was named freshman of the year and Isaiah Bricker was tabbed the league’s top reserve.

Five players were unanimous selections to the Big Sky’s all-conference first team, as Miller and Moses were joined by Northern Colorado’s Quinn Denker, Montana State’s Jed Miller and Montana’s Money Williams as players to earn that designation.

All awards are voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players.

A full list of honors can be found below.

2025-26 Men’s Basketball Individual Awards

Most Valuable Player: Terri Miller Jr., Portland State

Newcomer of the Year: Isaiah Moses, Eastern Washington

Freshman of the Year: Jackson Rasmussen, Idaho

Defensive Player of the Year: Tre-Vaughn Minott, Portland State

Top Reserve: Isaiah Brickner, Idaho

Coach of the Year: Jase Coburn, Portland State

2025-26 Men’s Basketball All-Conference First Team

Terri Miller Jr., Portland State*

Quinn Denker, Northern Colorado*

Jed Miller, Montana State*

Isaiah Moses, Eastern Washington*

Money Williams, Montana*

Jaylin Henderson, Portland State

Tijan Saine Jr., Weber State

*Unanimous first-team selection

2025-26 Men’s Basketball All-Conference Second Team

Brock Wisne, Northern Colorado

Prophet Johnson, Sacramento State

Alton Hamilton IV, Eastern Washington

Tre-Vaughn Minott, Portland State

Kiree Huie, Eastern Washington

Patrick McMahon, Montana State

2025-26 Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention

Kolton Mitchell, Idaho

Christian King, Montana State

Viljami Vartiainen, Weber State

Te’Jon Sawyer, Montana

2025-26 Men’s Basketball All-Defensive Team

Tre-Vaughn Minott, Portland State (DPOY)

Zach Bloch, Northern Colorado

Evan Otten, Idaho State

Prophet Johnson, Sacramento State

Jeremiah Davis, Montana State