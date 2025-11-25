Montana's Bobby Hauck, Montana Tech's Kyle Samson earn coaching honors from AFCA

Montana's Bobby Hauck and Montana Tech's Kyle Samson were named Region 5 coaches of the year by the American Football Coaches Association on Tuesday.

This marks the fourth time Hauck has been named AFCA regional coach of the year in addition to 2006, 2009, and 2023. He was also named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson FCS coach of the year for the third time on Monday.



Hauck recently became the winningest coach in both overall and league wins in Big Sky Conference history and is now one of the top 10 winningest active coaches in Division I. He led the 2025 Grizzlies to an 11-1 regular season with 11-straight wins to earn the No. 3 seed in the FCS Playoffs.



Samson guided the Orediggers to the most successful regular season in program history, boasting an unblemished 11-0 record, the Frontier Conference East division championship and the No. 3 seed in the NAIA Football Championship Series.

Montana Tech will continue its season Saturday at home against rival and 14th-seeded Carroll at 1 p.m.

Four of Montana Tech's 11 regular-season wins came against top-25 opponents, and the Orediggers finished the regular season ranked atop the NAIA's Football Performance Indicator.

Samson was also named the Frontier East division's coach of the year.

The AFCA will announce the 2025 national coaches of the tear winners in Division I FBS and FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA on Dec. 15. The regional winners in each division are finalists for national coach of the year.

Montana and Montana Tech athletic communications contributed to this report