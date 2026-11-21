BOZEMAN — Montana evened the volleyball series this season with Montana State with a 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20 win inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Friday.

Montana had a difference-making seven service aces in the match, five of which came from Gracie Cagle, who also had 29 assists.

Watch the highlights here:

Montana volleyball claims Main Line Trophy with 4-set win at Montana State

Alex Stone and Delaney Russell each put down 11 kills from the Grizzlies, and Josie Blazina added 10.

Montana State got 13 kills each from Lauren Greeny and Taylor McDonald and a match-high 44 assists from Teagan Jaynes.

While the Grizzlies' season ends here, the Bobcats will head to Flagstaff, Ariz., for the Big Sky Conference tournament. Montana State is the No. 6 seed and will take on third-seeded Idaho State at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23.