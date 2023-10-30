Montana up to No. 4, Montana State slips to No. 6 in latest FCS Top 25

BILLINGS — On the heels of a 40-0 blowout win over Northern Colorado on Saturday, Montana has risen to No. 4 in the most recent FCS Top 25 poll, released Monday by STATS Perform.

The Grizzlies (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky) jumped ahead three spots and leapfrogged Montana State, which is now ranked No. 6 after a 24-21 loss at Idaho. The Bobcats (6-2, 4-1) saw their 12-game Big Sky Conference winning streak come to an end.

Idaho (6-2, 4-1) shot up six spots to No. 3 with its victory over the Cats, a game in which the Vandals possessed the ball for nearly 42 minutes. Sacramento State (6-2, 3-2) crushed Idaho State 51-16 last week but slipped on spot in the poll to No. 7.

Montana will host Sacramento State this week in a top-10 matchup as the chase for the Big Sky title heats up. Montana State will welcome Northern Arizona to Bobcat Stadium.

UC Davis (4-4, 2-3) dropped out of the rankings following a 38-21 loss to Northern Arizona last week.

Defending national champion South Dakota State (8-0 overall) remains No. 1 after drubbing South Dakota State 37-3. The Coyotes dropped from No. 4 to No. 9 this week.

Furman (7-1) moved up one spot to No. 2 after beating East Tennessee State 16-8. Delaware (7-1) remained at No. 5 after beating Towson 51-13.