Montana up, Montana State down in latest FCS Top 25

MISSOULA — Montana continued to inch up the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while Montana State again slid in the poll.

Like last week, Montana climbed one spot and Montana State fell one place. The Grizzlies, 1-0 after dispatching Central Washington 42-17 last week, are now ranked fifth, just behind the No. 4 Bobcats, who are 0-2 with losses to Oregon and South Dakota State.

MSU will look for its first win of the season Saturday with a home game against San Diego, while UM will welcome in North Dakota of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Fighting Hawks are ranked 16th after playing FBS Kansas State tough in the opener and then beating Portland State 50-20 last week.

Reigning national champion North Dakota State is still the top-ranked team. The 2-0 Bison, who notched a 59-3 win over Tennessee State last week, received 49 of 56 first-place votes.

The other seven first-place votes went to SDSU, which strengthened its hold on the No. 2 ranking with its 30-24 double-overtime win at Montana State. The Jackrabbits are 2-0 with wins over Big Sky Conference foes Sacramento State and Montana State to begin the season.

Tarleton State (3-0) is the new No. 3-ranked team in the poll after rolling to a 59-3 win over Mississippi Valley State last week. The Texans are the only 3-0 team in Division I football.

Rhode Island (2-0) and Illinois State (1-1) are the Nos. 6 and 7 teams in the rankings, followed by Big Sky members Idaho (1-1) and UC Davis (1-1) at Nos. 8 and 9. Lehigh (2-0) is 10th.

The Big Sky Conference also includes Northern Arizona (1-1) at No. 18 and Sacramento State (0-2) at No. 21. View the complete rankings.