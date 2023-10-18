Montana third, Montana State fourth in Big Sky Conference preseason women's basketball polls

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana is third and Montana State fourth in the Big Sky Conference preseason women's basketball coaches' and media polls, which were released Wednesday.

Eastern Washington is ranked first in the coaches' poll, while Northern Arizona is first in the media poll.

The Lady Griz return four starters and seven of their top nine scorers from the 2022-23 season for coach Brian Holsinger, who is in his third year leading the program. Montana went 14-16 last year and finished fifth in the Big Sky with a 10-8 record in league play. UM opens its regular season at home against Gonzaga on Nov. 6.

The Bobcats are coming off a season in which they went 20-11 and 13-5 in Big Sky play. Tricia Binford has been MSU's head coach since 2005 and has not had a losing season in the past 15 years, but the Bobcats will have a new look in 2023-24 with only two starters returning. Montana State tips off its season Nov. 7 in Bozeman against BYU.

Eastern Washington received six first-place votes in the coaches' poll to edge Northern Arizona for the top spot. The Eagles were 19-11 last season (11-7 conference) and advanced to the semifinal round of the Big Sky Conference tournament before falling to top-seeded NAU.

NAU, which was 21-14 last season (13-5 conference), is coached by Havre native Loree Payne. The Lumberjacks lost to third-seeded Sacramento State in the Big Sky championship and then lost an opening-round game to New Mexico in the WNIT.

The 2024 Big Sky Conference basketball tournaments will once again take place in Boise, Idaho, and run from March 9-13.

2023-24 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

1. Eastern Washington (6) – 74

2. Northern Arizona (3) – 73

3. Montana (1) – 69

4. Montana State – 59

5. Portland State – 45

6. Northern Colorado – 36

7. Idaho State - 32

8. Idaho - 25

9. Sacramento State - 24

10. Weber State - 13

2023-24 Women’s Basketball Media Poll

First place votes in parentheses

1. Northern Arizona (12) – 259

2. Eastern Washington (12) – 255

3. Montana (2) – 217

4. Montana State (3) – 209

5. Portland State – 169

6. Sacramento State (2) – 149

7. Idaho – 104

8. Idaho State – 99

9. Northern Colorado – 92

10. Weber State – 42