Montana State's Paul Brott, Montana's Peyton Wing on initial Buck Buchanan Award watch list

MISSOULA — Montana State defensive lineman Paul Brott and Montana linebacker Peyton Wing were named to the 30-player preseason watch list for the 2025 Buck Buchanan Award, Stats Perform announced Wednesday.

The Buck Buchanan Award is presented annually to the national defensive player of the year in the Football Championship Subdivision. Central Arkansas' David Walker won the award last season.

Brott is a rising senior from Billings West High School who will wear the Bobcats' legacy No. 41 jersey this season. He totaled 49 tackles last year, including six for loss, and was voted a second-team All-Big Sky Conference selection as Montana State had the No. 1 defense in the league. Brott was named to the preseason all-conference list.

Wing was also a preseason all-conference choice for the Grizzlies. A transfer from Portland State, Wing recorded 93 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in 2024 for the Vikings. His 8.5 average tackles per game was the fourth-most in the league.

UC Davis defensive back Rex Connors, the Big Sky's preseason defensive player of the year, was also named to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list.

The last Buck Buchanan Award winner from the Big Sky was Montana linebacker Dante Olson, who was honored in 2019. Former Grizzlies Tyrone Holmes (2015) and Kroy Biermann (2007) also won the award.

Montana State defensive ends Caleb Schreibeis and Brad Daly were honored in consecutive seasons in 2012 and 2013.

Following is the list of the 30 names on the preseason watch list for 2025:

Defensive linemen

Jake Anderson, Illinois State, R-Jr., 6-5, 290

Toby Anene, North Dakota State, Jr., 6-4, 260

Paul Brott, Montana State, Sr., 6-3, 290

Lando Brown, Southern Utah, R-Sr., 5-11, 215

Kobe Clayborne, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-0, 275

Jack Dunkley, Duquesne, Jr., 6-4, 250

Ckelby Givens, Southern, Sr., 6-2, 230

Rasheed Lovelace, Nicholls, R-Jr., 6-3, 310

Matt Spatny, Lehigh, Sr., 6-2, 245

Andrew Zock, Mercer, So., 6-2, 250

Linebackers

Sean Allison, Drake, Sr., 6-1, 230

James Conway, Fordham, Grad, 6-2, 235

Shane Hartzell, Villanova, Sr., 6-0, 230

Erick Hunter, Morgan State, Sr., 6-4, 210

Logan Kopp, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-1, 221

Tye Niekamp, Illinois State, Jr., 6-3, 240

A.J. Pena, Rhode Island, Sr., 6-2, 243

Will Shaffer, Abilene Christian, Grad, 6-0, 224

Declan Williams, UIW, Sr., 6-2, 245

Peyton Wing, Montana, Jr., 6-0, 230

Defensive Backs

Ty Bartrum, Harvard, Sr., 6-1, 195

Rex Connors, UC Davis, Sr., 6-1, 210

C.J. Coombes, Wofford, So., 6-0, 208

Tim Coutras, Tennessee Tech, Grad, 6-0, 198

Jalen Jones, William & Mary, Sr., 6-0, 190

Abu Kamara, Yale, Jr., 6-1, 208

JaMichael McGoy Jr., UT Martin, R-Sr., 5-10, 170

Tyler Morton, UIW, R-Sr., 5-10, 170

Nahil Perkins, Samford, Grad, 6-0, 178

Malcolm Reed, North Carolina Central, Sr., 6-3, 180