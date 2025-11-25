Montana State's Justin Lamson, Montana's Keali'i Ah Yat and Michael Wortham finalists for Walter Payton Award

MISSOULA — Two Montana standouts and one from Montana State have been named finalists for the Walter Payton Award, the honor presented annually to the FCS national offensive player of the year.

Quarterback Keali’i Ah Yat and receiver Michael Wortham of the Grizzlies and Bobcats QB Justin Lamson are three of 30 finalists for the 2025 Payton Award.

The award, in its 39th season and affectionately known as the Heisman of the FCS, is named for legendary running back Walter Payton, who starred at Jackson State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Past recipients include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp, Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance.

All 13 FCS conferences are represented by a finalist. The winner, to be selected by a national voting panel, will be announced at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Show on Jan. 3 in Nashville, Tenn.

Ah Yat, one of just four sophomore QBs to be named a finalist, is in the midst of a breakout season in his first year as a full-time starter for the Grizzlies. He’s been a catalyst in making the balanced Grizzly offense the No. 4 scoring unit in the FCS and No. 1 in the Big Sky, and top 10 in the FCS in passing, total and red zone offense.

At the end of the regular season, he leads the Big Sky in passing yards (3,154 – 4th in FCS), passing TDs (25) and points responsible for (192). A dual threat, he's No. 1 in the Big Sky in total offense yards (3,154), No. 2 in yards/completion (13), No. 3 in pass completion percentage (.687), yards/attempt (9), and has the second-fewest interceptions in the Big Sky among QBs with 200-plus attempts at eight.

Wortham has done it all for Montana this season as one of Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated wide receivers in all of Division I football.

He concluded the regular season leading the Big Sky (3rd in FCS) in all-purpose yards with 156.6/game. The senior also leads league in combined kick returns (781 – 3rd FCS) as both a kickoff and punt return dynamo.

As a receiver, he’s currently top four in the Big Sky in receiving TDs (7) and top six in both receiving yards (822) and receptions/game (4.8).

Lamson, the Bobcats’ starting quarterback throughout the season, looks to follow his predecessor, Tommy Mellott, who became the first Bobcat to take home the Payton Award last year.

A transfer from Stanford originally from the Sacramento, Calif., area, Lamson is enjoying the most accurate passing season in Bobcat history to this point. He has completed 72.4% of his passes (194 for 268) for 2,345 yards with 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Lamson also has 589 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He's recorded passing and rushing touchdowns in a school-record seven consecutive games.

2025 Walter Payton Award Finalists

Quarterbacks

Keali’i Ah Yat, Montana, R-So., 6-1, 200 (Big Sky Conference)

248 of 361 (68.7%), 3,154 yards, 25 TDs, 7 INTs, 160.5 pass efficiency; 83 rush yards, 7 TDs (12 games)

Braden Atkinson, Mercer, Fr., 6-1, 215 (Southern Conference)

250 of 367 (68.1%), 3,448 yards, 34 TDs, 7 INTs, 173.8 pass efficiency; 1 rush TD (10 games)

Andrew Body, Alabama State, R-Jr., 6-0, 205 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

113 of 160 (70.6%), 1,770 yards, 20 TDs, 1 INT, 203.6 pass efficiency; 518 rush yards, 4 TDs (8 games)

Beau Brungard, Youngstown State, Jr., 6-0, 215 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

254 of 368 (69.0%), 2,917 yards, 23 TDs, 3 INTs, 154.6 pass efficiency; 225 carries, 1,378 yards, 24 TDs; 50-yard TD catch (12 games)

Jaden Craig, Harvard, Sr., 6-2, 215 (Ivy League)

195 of 310 (62.9%), 2,722 yards, 24 TDs, 5 INT, 159.0 pass efficiency; 84 rush yards, 3 TDs (10 games)

Taron Dickens, Western Carolina, R-So., 5-11, 180 (Southern Conference)

271 of 365 (74.2%), 3,508 yards, 38 TDs, 2 INT, 188.2 pass efficiency; 321 rush yards, 1 TD (9 games)

Devin Farrell, Rhode Island, R-Jr., 6-0, 195 (CAA Football)

221 of 332 (66.6%), 3,087 yards, 20 TDs, 7 INTs, 160.3 pass efficiency; 60 rush yards, 2 TDs (12 games)

Victor Gabalis, Tarleton State, Sr., 6-3, 210 (United Athletic Conference)

160 of 268 (59.7%), 2,395 yards, 25 TDs, 4 INTs, 162.6 pass efficiency; 1 rush TD (10 games)

Walker Harris, North Carolina Central, R-Sr., 6-1, 195 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)

234 of 375 (62.4%), 3,214 yards, 24 TDs, 9 INTs, 150.7 pass efficiency; 77 rush yards, 5 TDs (12 games)

Collin Hurst, Presbyterian, R-So., 5-10, 185 (Pioneer Football League)

197 of 289 (68.2%), 2,684 yards, 26 TDs, 11 INTs, 168.3 pass efficiency; 56 rush yards, 2 TDs (12 games)

Justin Lamson, Montana State, Jr., 6-2, 210 (Big Sky Conference)

194 of 268 (72.4%), 2,345 yards, 20 TDs, 2 INTs, 169.0 pass efficiency; 589 rush yards, 11 TDs; 23 receiving yards (12 games)

Eddie Lee Marburger, UT Rio Grande Valley, R-Sr., 6-2, 215 (Southland Conference)

199 of 305 (65.2%), 2,780 yards, 31 TDs, 7 INTs, 170.8 pass efficiency; 308 yards, 4 TDs (12 games)

Chris Parson, Austin Peay, R-So., 5-11, 224 (United Athletic Conference)

206 of 326 (63.2%), 3,003 yards, 23 TDs, 5 TDs, 160.8 pass efficiency; 743 rush yards, 14 TDs (12 games)

Cole Payton, North Dakota State, Sr., 6-3, 233 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

157 of 212 (74.1%), 2,618 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs, 107.4 pass efficiency; 791 rush yards, 13 TDs (12 games)

Kekoa Visperas, Tennessee Tech, R-Sr., 6-0, 193 (OVC-Big South Football Association)

212 of 323 (65.6%), 2,486 yards, 25 TDs, 5 INTs, 152.7 pass efficiency; 484 rush yards, 3 TDs (12 games)

DJ Williams, Southern Illinois, Sr., 6-3, 218 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

222 of 352 (63.1%), 2,846 yards, 22 TDs, 5 INTs, 148.8 pass efficiency; 847 rush yards, 18 TDs (12 games)

Running Backs

Joshua Dye, Southern Utah, R-So., 5-11, 205 (United Athletic Conference)

295 carries, 1,831 yards (6.2 ypc), 28 TDs, 7 receptions, 40 yards; 51 KOR yards (12 games)

Kente Edwards, Lafayette, Jr., 5-9, 197 (Patriot League)

199 carries, 1,454 yards (7.3 ypc), 20 TDs, 10 receptions 67 yards (10 games)

Marquis Gillis, Delaware State, RB, Grad, 6-0, 210 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)

182 carries, 1,166 yards (6.4 ypc), 8 TDs; 11 receptions, 98 yards, 1 TD (12 games)

Rodney Hammond Jr., Sacramento State, Sr., 5-9, 195 (Big Sky Conference)

188 carries, 1,216 yards (6.5 ypc), 13 TDs, 15 receptions, 147 yards; 1 TD pass; 455 KOR yards, 1 TD (12 games)

Elijah Howard, Central Connecticut State, Sr., 5-10, 185 (NEC Football)

188 carries, 1,078 yards (5.7 ypc), 11 TDs; 36 receptions, 296 yards, 4 TDs (11 games)

Rodney Nelson, Monmouth, R-So., 5-8, 195 (CAA Football)

293 carries, 1,802 yards (6.2 ypc), 18 TDs; 30 receptions, 229 yards, 1 TD (12 games)

L.J. Phillips Jr., South Dakota, R-So., 5-9, 225 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

250 carries, 1,556 yards (6.2 ypc), 15 TDs; 25 receptions, 192 yards, 1 TD (12 games)

Josh Pitsenberger, Yale, Sr., 6-0, 220 (Ivy League)

255 carries, 1,238 yards (4.9 ypc), 15 TDs; 12 receptions, 87 yards (10 games)

Luke Yoder, Lehigh, Jr., 5-11, 205 (Patriot League)

187 carries, 1,329 yards (7.1 ypc), 15 TDs; 11 receptions, 96 yards, 1 TD (12 games)

Wide Receivers

Marquis Buchanan, Rhode Island, R-So., 6-4, 175 (CAA Football)

66 receptions, 1,123 yards (17.0 ypc), 5 TDs (12 games)

Joey Isabella, Duquesne, Grad, 5-9, 185 (NEC Football)

63 receptions, 839 yards (13.3 ypc), 13 TDs, 211 KOR return yards (12 games)

Bryce Lance, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-3, 209 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)

50 receptions, 1,001 yards (20.0 ypc), 7 TDs; 92 rush yards, 1 TD (12 games)

Jared Richardson, Penn, Sr., 6-2, 220 (Ivy League)

80 receptions, 1,033 yards (12.9 ypc), 12 TDs (10 games)

Michael Wortham, Montana, R-Sr., 5-9, 190 (Big Sky Conference)

58 receptions, 825 yards (14.2), 7 TDs; 46 carries, 273 yards, 6 TDs; 1 TD pass; 701 KOR yards (12 games)

(Editor's note: Portions of Montana and Montana State news releases were used in this report.)