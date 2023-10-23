Montana State still second, Montana up to seventh in latest FCS Top 25

MISSOULA — Montana State maintained its No. 2 ranking and Montana rose to No. 7 in the latest STATS Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday.

The Bobcats got their most impressive win of the season on Saturday, pulling away for a 42-30 win at then-No. 3 Sacramento State. With the loss, Sac State fell to No. 6 this week, one spot ahead of the Grizzlies, where were idle last week. Montana was ranked ninth last week but leapfrogged Incarnate Word and Western Carolina, which both lost last weekend.

Also representing the Big Sky Conference in the poll: Idaho (up from No. 10 to No. 9) and UC Davis (down from No. 23 to No. 25). Eastern Washington and Weber State both remain in the "others receiving votes" category.

South Dakota State, the reigning FCS national champion, is the lone undefeated team remaining in the FCS. The Jackrabbits earned a 17-10 win at then-No. 12 Southern Illinois last week. They received all 56 first-place votes to remain the unanimous top-ranked team in the poll.

After MSU at No. 3, Furman, South Dakota and Delaware round out the top five.