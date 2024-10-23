Montana State second, Montana third in Big Sky Conference women's basketball preseason polls

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference office has announced the results of its preseason coaches and media polls for women's basketball, along with revealing its 2024-25 preseason all-conference team and most valuable player.

Northern Arizona was picked to win the league in both preseason polls, while junior Sophie Glancey was tabbed as the Big Sky women's basketball preseason MVP to highlight the preseason honors for the Lumberjacks.

NAU received seven first-place votes in the coaches poll and 16 in the media poll compared to Montana State's three first-place votes in the coaches poll and five in the media poll.

Northern Arizona finished its last campaign with a 25-10 overall record and a 15-3 mark in Big Sky action. The Lumberjacks advanced to the Big Sky championship for the third consecutive season before falling to top-seeded Eastern Washington. The Lumberjacks went on to compete in their second-straight WNIT, where they earned a first-round bye before falling to South Dakota in the second round.

Glancey, who was picked as the league's MVP by head coaches and media, is coming off of a standout sophomore season where she averaged 15.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Lumberjack earned unanimous first-team All-Big Sky honors a season ago along with a spot on the Big Sky all-tournament team and a trio of Big Sky player of the week honors in 2023-24.

Fellow Lumberjack Leia Beattie joins Glancey on the preseason all-conference team following a stellar junior campaign where she led the Lumberjacks from the 3-point arc.

Montana State was picked second by both the coaches and the media. The Bobcats are coming off of a 17-16 season last year with a 10-8 record in conference play. They look to build off of their semifinal appearance in the Big Sky tournament where they fell to top-seeded Eastern Washington.

The league's leading scorer a season ago, Esmeralda Morales, will look to lead the Bobcats to a championship run. Morales, the 2023-24 Big Sky women's basketball preseason MVP, is coming off a strong junior season in the Rose City where she led the conference in points with 18.3 per game and free throws, shooting 90.3% from the line. MSU's Marah Dykstra also earns a spot on the preseason all-conference team after picking up second-team All-Big Sky honors a season ago.

The Montana Grizzlies were selected third by both coaches and media. The Lady Griz are coming off of a 23-10 season with a 13-5 conference record. Montana made it to the semifinals of the Big Sky tournament a season ago where it fell to eventual runner-up Northern Arizona in the semifinal round. The Lady Griz competed in the WNIT last season, where they defeated Boise State in the opening round before falling to North Dakota State in the second round.

Senior Dani Bartsch represents the Lady Griz on the preseason all-conference team. A season ago, Bartsch led the league in rebounds with 10.4 boards per game, earning spots on the Big Sky all-defensive team and second-team all-conference.

Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own teams in the preseason coaches poll. The preseason most valuable player and all-conference team is determined by the league’s head coaches and a pool of select media.

The Big Sky Conference men's and women's basketball championships return to Boise, Idaho, this season, and will take place from March 8-12, 2025, at Idaho Central Arena.

All Big Sky Conference home women’s basketball games are available to stream on ESPN+.

2024-25 Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll Results



Northern Arizona (7) – 79 Montana State (3) – 73 Montana – 66 Sacramento State – 48 Northern Colorado - 47 Idaho State - 44 Idaho - 36 Eastern Washington - 28 Portland State - 15 Weber State - 14

2024-25 Women’s Basketball Media Poll Results



Northern Arizona (16) – 246 Montana State (5) – 227 Montana (3) – 217 Idaho State – 143 Northern Colorado - 136 Sacramento State - 135 Eastern Washington (1) - 132 Idaho - 102 Weber State - 55 Portland State - 37

2024-25 Big Sky Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

Sophie Glancey, Northern Arizona (MVP)

Esmeralda Morales, Montana State

Benthe Versteeg, Sacramento State

Dani Bartsch, Montana

Leia Beattie, Northern Arizona

Marah Dykstra, Montana State

