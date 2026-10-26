Montana State, Montana hold in stable Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll

MISSOULA — The top five teams in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll held steady Monday with Tarleton State, Stephen F. Austin, Montana State, Youngstown State and South Dakota State occupying the Nos. 1-5 spots for the second consecutive week.

Along with Montana State, the Big Sky Conference features No. 7 Northern Arizona, No. 14 Montana, No. 20 UC Davis, No. 22 Weber State and No. 23 Idaho State in the rankings.

Montana State rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Weber State 38-33 last week, UC Davis rolled to a 33-6 win over Northern Colorado and Idaho State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 38-8 win over Portland State. Northern Arizona and Montana were idle last week.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference has five teams ranked inside the top 10. Following No. 4 Youngstown State and No. 5 South Dakota State are No. 6 South Dakota, No. 9 North Dakota and No. 10 Illinois State.

South Dakota got a big 26-23 overtime win over North Dakota last week and hosts rival South Dakota State this week.

Four weeks remain in the regular season. The current Big Sky standings and this week's schedule are below.

Big Sky Conference standings

Monday, Oct. 26



Conf. Overall Montana State 4-1 7-1 Northern Arizona 4-1 6-2 Weber State 4-2 5-4 Montana 3-2 5-3 UC Davis 3-2 5-3 Idaho 3-2 3-5 Cal Poly 3-3 4-5 Idaho State 2-3 5-3 Southern Utah 2-3 3-5 Portland State 2-3 2-6 Northern Colorado 2-4 3-6 Eastern Washington 1-4 2-6 Utah Tech 1-4 1-7

Big Sky Conference schedule

(All times Mountain)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Idaho at Portland State, 1 p.m.

No. 20 UC Davis at No. 22 Weber State, 1 p.m.

Cal Poly at No. 3 Montana State, 1 p.m.

No. 23 Idaho State at Utah Tech, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Northern Arizona at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Montana at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado idle.