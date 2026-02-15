Montana State men push past rival Montana to complete Brawl of the Wild sweep

MISSOULA — The Montana State men's basketball team put the finishing touches on a Brawl of the Wild triple-double Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.

The Bobcat men overcame a hot Montana start to pull away from the Grizzlies for an 82-71 victory, becoming the third MSU team to notch two head-to-head wins over the rival Montana Grizzlies during the 2025-26 academic year, following the precedent set by the MSU football and women's basketball teams.

Montana State's cross country teams also got two wins over Montana to give the Bobcats a 9-1 lead in the Brawl of the Wild standings.

On the hardwood Saturday, Montana seemed poised to run away with the game in the early going. The Grizzlies came out red hot from the floor, especially 3-point range, and built a 19-10 lead less than eight minutes into the game. Montana made seven 3s — three from Te'Jon Sawyer, two from Money Williams and one each for Tyler Thompson and Brooklyn Hicks — in the first 10 minutes of the game.

But Montana State was nearly as hot, and Jaden Steppe did his part to keep the Bobcats within reach. The sophomore reserve scored 11 first-half points on 5-of-7 shooting and was part of a 10-2 Cats run that brought them from down 31-25 to leading 35-33.

The teams traded points over the final few minutes of the half, and MSU took a 38-37 lead into the break — an advantage preserved by guard Jeremiah Davis blocking a Sawyer dunk attempt at the first-half buzzer.

The Bobcats then scored the first seven points of the second half to take a 45-37 lead and force a Montana timeout. The Griz wouldn't get closer than four — 56-52 — the rest of the way.

Montana State stretched the lead to its largest margin of 13 points with just over four minutes to play thanks to a 6-0 spurt from Patrick McMahon, Seth Amunrud and Christian King. Montana's Money Williams did his best to keep the Griz in it, relentlessly attacking the basket in the second half and scoring 15 consecutive UM points — nine of those coming at the free throw line.

This story will be updated