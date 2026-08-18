BOZEMAN — Montana State's defensive line graduated all of its starters after the 2025 season, which has left room for younger players to step up in fall camp.

Defensive end Zac Crews spoke on the group's youth movement.

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Younger defensive line ready to fill big shoes for Montana State

"We're pretty young, so losing four guys up front is a challenge," Crews said. "But I think we've got the dudes with the right mindset (and) right competitive spirit in our room to get the job done.

"It's going to be a battle all fall to find out who our starting four is going to be," Crews said. "But I think we'll have a good lineup when we get out there (in) late August."

Defensive tackle Talon Marsh said there wasn't a lot of doubt about the defensive line after the loss of the four starters.

"For us it's just one play at a time, one day at a time," Marsh said. "I feel very confident in our group, especially in (coaches Nick Jean-Baptiste) and (Nolan) Askelson. I think we have a very good opportunity ahead of us, and we've got to prove it to ourselves and the team."

Defensive coordinator Bobby Daly says it's next man up at every position.

"But these guys, even though they weren't 'starters,' they've played a lot of football for us," Daly said. "Not only last year, (but also) a lot of football for us in '24 (and even) Zac Crews in '23."

Crews enters this season as a preseason All-Big Sky selection after finishing last season with 38 tackles, including 8.5 for loss and six sacks.

Marsh finished with 22 tackles and one sack, and Dominic Solano logged 23 tackles (13 of them solo) and three sacks.

Marsh says the defensive line also includes some under-the-radar players who have worked hard in this camp.

"Hudson Wiens (has) been putting in a lot of work," Marsh said. "AJ Tanupo, he's been really consistent right now in camp. He looks really good. Jaren Perkins, he's always here. He's what holds the D-line together. He's the glue for sure."

Daly says the time is now for the players to prove themselves.

"We're looking for the next wave of guys," Daly said. "We'd love to be able to rotate eight guys up front and getting to that point will be how they execute during camp. I've told them if there's a big drop off between the 1s and the 2s, that 2 is not going to see a lot of time.

"But if we can close the distance between the 1s and the 2s and build that trust, that's when we're going to be at our best," Daly said.

