With national championship game on deck, Montana State arrives in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Montana State's football team is now a long way from Big Sky Country.

The Bobcats arrived in Nashville at the Gaylord Opreyland Resort & Convention Center — a sprawling complex with three massive atriums covering nine acres, over 20 restaurants and nearly 3,000 hotel rooms — Friday evening with just a little under 72 hours until they face Illinois State in the FCS national championship

WATCH: THE BOBCATS ARRIVE IN NASHVILLE

The second-seeded Bobcats (13-2) are making a consecutive appearance in the national championship and third in the past five season under head coach Brent Vigen as MSU looks to claim its first national title since 1984.

The unseeded Redbirds (12-4) are making their second-ever appearance in the FCS title game, the last time being in 2014. Illinois State has become a proven road warrior in these playoffs, winning four straight away games to setup the first meeting between them and Montana State.

Kickoff is set for Monday at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time at FirstBank Stadium on the campus of Vanderbilt University.