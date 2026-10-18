CHENEY, Wash. — Montana State is back in the win column after a 56-20 Big Sky Conference football win over Eastern Washington on the road on Saturday.

The Bobcats returned three of their star players in the win in quarterback Justin Lamson, running back Adam Jones and safety Caden Dowler.

Bobcat Replay: No. 5 Montana State at Eastern Washington

After the game, head coach Brent Vigen said the team was really excited to get the victory.

"I just told the guys that was a fairly unconventional game when you think about the number of plays they would have had on offense versus the number of plays we had, that doesn't always tell the story," Vigen said, referencing Eastern Washington possessing the ball for 41 minutes and running 105 plays on offense in the game.

"And all in all, pleased with the effort, pleased with the group just hanging in there and working together," Vigen continued. "We've got to be a team that it doesn't matter how we get it done as long as we get it done, and we got that done (Saturday)."

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With key starters back, Montana State builds momentum for return home

In his return, Lamson threw for 171 yards and one touchdown and ran for 45 yards with a rushing touchdown.

Jones, who had three rushing touchdowns in his first game back, was glad to be back on the field and reunited out there with Lamson.

"We were about to kill each other these last three weeks because we were around each other so much in the training room (and) not out there on the field to let anything loose," Jones said with a smile. "So we were so happy and we smiled in the game like this is what it should be like."

Defensively, Cole Taylor finished with nine tackles and two interceptions, one of which he scored on.

Taylor and the defense had Dowler back out there with them.

"Caden (is) a great guy, I love that kid," Taylor said. "He just adds a whole other energy and level to our defense. He makes every guy around him better, especially me."

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The Bobcats return to Bozeman for two straight home games beginning with Weber State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, which Vigen is looking forward to after four weeks between home games.

"I think this league proves that anybody can do anything on any given Saturday," Vigen said. "So we have Weber coming in next week. I think they're a much improved ball club. It's going to be great to be back in front of our fans, (and) great playing at 1. So yeah, I can't wait to get out there and play again."