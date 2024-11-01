Watch: 2024-25 Montana State basketball tip-off show

Expectations are high for both the Montana State men's and women's basketball teams this season.

The Bobcat men, who have won the past three Big Sky Conference tournament championships, were tabbed as the preseason favorite in the league by the media. Coaches picked Montana State second.

Second-year head coach Matt Logie has two preseason all-conference selections on his team in senior Brian Goracke and junior Brandon Walker. Tyler Patterson joins Goracke and Walker as returning starters.

The Bobcats open the season Nov. 7 at Wisconsin. Their first home game is Nov. 11 versus Northwest Indian College.

On the women's side, Montana State was picked to finish second in both the media and coaches preseason polls.

Tricia Binford is beginning her 20th season as the Bobcats' head coach after leading the team to a 17-16 overall record last year. MSU has two preseason all-conference selections in senior transfer Esmeralda Morales and returning junior Marah Dykstra. Overall, the Cats return 10 players from last year's squad, including four starters.

Montana State opens its season Nov. 4 with a home game versus Chadron State. The Bobcats play NAIA Carroll College in an exhibition game Friday.

Watch Montana State's 2024-25 tip-off show, hosted by Big Sky Conference reporter Meghan Robinson, in the video above.