Trio of Montana State cornerbacks, offensive lineman Cedric Jefferson enter NCAA transfer portal

MISSOULA — At least seven Montana State Bobcats, including three starters, have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt-freshman cornerbacks Seth Johnson, Jhase McMillan and Carson Williams, receivers Jacob Trimble and Javonte King, offensive lineman Cedric Jefferson and defensive end Major Thornhill are each seeking new opportunities.

Johnson and McMillan, who started as MSU's boundary cornerbacks, announced their intents to transfer on their social media accounts Tuesday, the day after the Bobcats' defeated Illinois State 35-34 in overtime in a thrilling FCS championship game. Williams, another corner who played significant minutes, also announced his decision Tuesday.

Jefferson, the Bobcats' starter at right tackle, has yet to make an announcement on his social media, but 247Sports and On3 reported he has entered the portal.

Trimble made his announcement Tuesday and King made his Wednesday. Thornhill entered the portal in December.

Johnson, McMillan, Williams, Trimble and Thornhill are all from Texas, Jefferson is a California product and King is from Idaho.

Williams had 46 tackles, 2.5 for loss, on the season and eight pass breakups; McMillan had 43 tackles (2.0 for loss) and three pass breakups; and Johnson had 28 tackles (3.5 for loss).

McMillan had one of the key plays in the championship game, blocking Illinois State's go-ahead field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter.

Neither Trimble, a junior, nor King, a sophomore, were heavily featured on Montana State's offense — Trimble had two catches for nine yards, while King recorded no receiving stats — but the sophomore Jefferson is a significant loss on the offensive line. He played in all 16 games this season and was an honorable mention All-Big Sky Conference selection.

Thornhill was a freshman who saw no action.

It wasn't all bad news for Montana State, as standout defensive back Tayden Gray seemingly announced his return to the Bobcats. The 6-foot sophomore nickel back from Arlington, Texas, posted a video to social media with the caption, "natty champs! tryna go back2back lowkey (100 emoji)".

natty champs! tryna go back2back lowkey 💯 pic.twitter.com/ECEW5OJvmb — Tayden Gray (@IamTayden) January 7, 2026

Gray, a second-team All-Big Sky choice, was in on 55 tackles, 3.5 for loss, one sack, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

The NCAA transfer portal opened Jan. 2 and closes Jan. 16.

