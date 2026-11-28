Montana State's second-round playoff matchup is set. The Bobcats will welcome Harvard of the Ivy League to Bozeman next week.

The Crimson came back from 10 points down in the second half Saturday on the road to knock off No. 16-seed Monmouth 41-34 and earn a date with defending national champion MSU. Cole Allen rushed for 163 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown rush with 34 seconds remaining, to help lift Harvard to victory.

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Top-seeded Montana State to face Harvard in 2nd round of FCS playoffs

Next week's game will mark the Bobcats' second matchup with an Ivy League school following last year's second-round playoff game against Yale. MSU won that game 21-13 on the way to winning its first national title in 41 years. Adam Jones rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME COLE ALLEN?!?!? 📺 https://t.co/mh92iFWCsv 📊 https://t.co/BSK6zqPKd6 #GoCrimson https://t.co/TxDN0QgOuh — Harvard Football (@HarvardFootball) November 28, 2026

This is only the second year in which the Ivy League is participating in the FCS postseason. Until last season, the league prohibited its football programs from competing in the playoffs to prioritize academics.

Montana State and Harvard are scheduled to kick off next Saturday (Dec. 5) at 1 p.m. Mountain time from Bobcat Stadium.