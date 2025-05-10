Tom Gage Classic serves as tune-up before Big Sky Conference championships

BOZEMAN — The Montana State track and field team held its lone home meet of the outdoor season Friday afternoon.

The Tom Gage Classic saw the Bobcats, rival Montana and three Frontier Conference teams descend on the Bobcat Track and Field Complex for the Tom Gage Classic.

For MSU and UM, the meet served as a final tune-up before the Big Sky Conference Championships get going in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday. The MSU men are the reigning conference champions.

The Bobcat men and women dominated the meet, combining to take first place in 17 events.

For full results, click here.

