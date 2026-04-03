BOZEMAN — Elijah Elliott had a big smile on his face in his return to Bozeman for Montana State's pro day on Thursday.

Elliott spent four seasons with the Bobcats, but as a senior in 2024, he suffered a season-ending injury in the team's first game. He finished his MSU career with 1,267 career rushing yards, which ranks 32nd in school history.

Elliott transferred to Bryant University in Rhode Island for his graduate season, where he recorded 1,185 all-purpose yards.

But he had nothing but positive things to say about his time with the Bobcats in his return.

"This place is home for me," Elliott said. "I came here when I was 18 years old, I graduated from here. I love this place. I love the community, I love my old teammates. It was great being back."

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'This place is home': Elijah Elliott made emotional return to Bozeman for Montana State pro day

The homecoming stirred up emotions for Elliott.

"I had to get it together a little bit because it's just like I came here as a kid and then I left as a man," Elliott said. "It was a great feeling, a little emotional, excited, a little anxious, all of it. I felt all the feelings, so it was great."

Montana State's indoor practice facility, the Kennedy Stark Athletic Center, was built after Elliott's departure from Bozeman.

"(It's my) first time in here, this is amazing," Elliott said. "I wish we had this when I was here."

Elliott recorded a 35-inch vertical, which would have placed him in the top 10 at this year's NFL Combine for running backs. His 22 bench press reps would've tied for third in his position, as well.

Elliott will hope to hear his name called in the NFL Draft later this month.