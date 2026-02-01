Taylee Chirrick's triple-double gives Montana State big win over Portland State, 91-43

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team beat Portland State 91-43 at home on Saturday, with sophomore guard Taylee Chirrick scoring a career-high 31 points and securing a triple-double with 12 rebounds and 11 steals. She did so in 27 minutes of play.

Chirrick scored 20 points in the first half, helping to the Bobcats a 52-15 lead at halftime.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

It was Chirrick's second triple-double of the season and just the third in Montana State women's basketball history.

“There’s not a lot more to say” about Chirrick’s routine runs at history, said MSU coach Tricia Binford, before wondering aloud “what her stat line would have been like if she would have played a full game, because she was not tired.”

The Bobcats' defense held Portland State to just one point in the first quarter. They also forced 29 turnovers, and scored 47 points off of those turnovers.

Brianne Bailey added 13 points and Ella Johnson had 10 for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats begin a three-game road trip on Thursday against Idaho.

