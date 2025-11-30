Taylee Chirrick's last-second shot lifts Montana State to road win over Big 12 Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — Taylee Chirrick's driving layup with 1.7 seconds left lifted Montana State to a 71-70 women's basketball victory on the road over Colorado of the Big 12 on Sunday.

With seconds ticking away and MSU trailing 70-69, Chirrick beat two defenders along the near sideline and broke toward the basket to lay in the go-ahead points. A last-ditch heave by the Buffaloes missed, and the Bobcats improved to 5-1 overall.

“This team showed championship toughness and grittiness in the second half,” MSU coach Tricia Binford stated in a press release. “They fought and clawed their way back against a very good team. I’m very proud of everyone’s effort.”

Colorado's Desiree Wooten gave her team the lead with nine seconds left with a driving three-point play. But Chirrick and Montana State were able to complete a comeback that saw the Bobcats erase a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter.

A layup by CU's Anaelle Dutat had the Bobcats down 61-49 with 9:24 remaining; the Cats closed the game on a 22-9 run.

Chirrick, a sophomore from Roberts, finished with a game-high 21 points. She made 6 of 15 from the floor and went 7 for 7 from the foul line. Addison Harris added 19 points, and Heidi Smith scored eight of her 10 in the fourth quarter to boost the Bobcats' rally.

Harris and Chirrick led MSU with six rebounds apiece. Chirrick also had three assists and four steals. The Bobcats scored 20 points off 23 Colorado turnovers.

Jade Masogayo led the Buffaloes with 16 points while Wooten had 14. Dutat finished with 10 points and a game-best nine rebounds.

Montana State will next travel to Fargo, N.D., to face North Dakota State on Wednesday as part of the Big Sky/Summit League Challenge. The Bobcats will host North Dakota on Saturday.

