Taylee Chirrick ties Montana State, Big Sky single-season steals record in win over NAU

BOZEMAN — Taylee Chirrick got her seventh steal in the fourth quarter of Monday's 68-48 win over Northern Arizona to finish the regular season.

It was her 124th swipe of the year, which tied the single-season record for steals for both Montana State and the Big Sky Conference.

Ten of 11 players for Montana State scored, with Chirrick also leading the way with 16 points.

Naomi White scored 21 points for Northern Arizona.

The Bobcats took the lead early off of a 3-pointer from Addison Harris.

Despite playing from behind for the first two quarters, the Lumberjacks were able to battle back. A jumper from White tied it 33-33 with 7:22 remaining in the third quarter.

This sparked a 20-1 run for the Bobcats, who entered the fourth quarter with a 19-point lead and didn't look back.

After earning the No. 2 seed and a first round bye for the upcoming Big Sky Conference tournament, Montana State will play Sunday against the winner of the Northern Arizona/Montana game.