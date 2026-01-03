Taylee Chirrick scores 27, Montana State finishes 2-0 trip with win at NAU

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Taylee Chirrick scored 27 points and Montana State raced past Northern Arizona 82-65 on Saturday to complete a two-win road trip to open the Big Sky Conference women's basketball schedule.

Chirrick, a sophomore from Roberts, made 12 of 19 field goals and added eight rebounds and five steals as the Bobcats improved to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in the Big Sky. MSU won 86-79 at Northern Colorado on Thursday.

Issy Bunyan added 14 points while Ella Johnson pulled down a game high 10 rebounds for the Bobcats. MSU scored 52 points in the paint and had 32 points off 25 NAU turnovers.

Naomi White's 18 points led the Lumberjacks. She also had six rebounds. Layla Davis chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds for NAU.

Montana State next hosts Eastern Washington on Thursday for its Big Sky Conference home opener. The Bobcats will host Idaho next Saturday.